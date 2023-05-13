Jan Samvad programme: Act against hospitals charging fee from Ayushman beneficiaries, says CM Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday kicked off his ‘Jan Samvad’ programme in Sirsa district and raised concern over drug menace.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurates develpoment projects in Sirsa on Saturday.

Interacting with locals, Khattar said the villagers should come forward to share information on drug peddlers and assured them that the informers’ names will be kept secret.

“We are committed to eradicate drugs and villagers should make youths aware to stay away from drugs,” Khattar added.

He also directed the Sirsa chief medical officer to take strict action against the hospital administration if they charge treatment fee from the beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

The CM directed the chief medical officer after a youth from Sirsa’s Bara Gudha village told him that a private hospital has charged him ₹20,000 despite he being a beneficiary of the Ayushman scheme.

He directed the CMO to investigate the matter and submit a report of appropriate action within a week, adding if any other such case comes to light, then the licence of the hospital should be cancelled.

CM suspends Patwari for demanding bribe

Taking cognizance of the complaint of a youth regarding canal patwari Naresh of Chhatrian village demanding ₹5,000 from him in a land related matter, the CM ordered the suspension of the canal patwari.

Stressing upon the depleting groundwater level of Khairekan village, Khattar appealed to the farmers to save water by adopting micro-irrigation projects.

On the shortage of teachers, he said it will be fulfilled in the next three months. Regarding the demand of upgrading the government high school of Khairekan village to senior secondary school, he said the school would be upgraded after an increase in the number of students in Classes 9 and 10.

“Of 6,200 villages in the state, 24-hour power supply is being provided in 5,600. Sufficient amount of electricity is being supplied to the farmers and in villages where electricity is not being supplied as per the schedule; it will be resolved,” Khattar added.

During his visit, Khattar inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of seven development projects worth more than ₹47.61 crore in Sirsa’s Kalanwali assembly constituency. Among these, a project worth ₹32.58 lakh was inaugurated and the foundation stone of six projects was laid.

