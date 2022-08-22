Haryana CM Khattar lays stone of two research centres in Bhiwani

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday laid the foundation stones of the regional research centre at Kharkhari village and the animal science centre at Bahal village in Bhiwani’s Loharu constituency, being represented by agriculture minister JP Dalal.

Addressing a gathering at Kharkhari village in Loharu, Khattar said they have set up two milestones by replacing the traditional foodgrain cultivation with new technology as per the needs of the new era.

“I am sure that these regional centres will make their mark on the strength of research in our agriculture sector,” the CM said.

He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 16 projects worth ₹224.56 crore in Bhiwani.

On a long-pending demand raised by the people of Nayak caste to induct them into the Scheduled Castes list, Khattar said the state government is ready to extend any help to them and he will discuss this issue once again with the Union government.

He also approved several demands raised by the locals. The chief minister approved ₹26 crore for the constriction of 14 PWD roads and ₹20 crore was approved for the construction of 32 new roads, besides repairing some roads.

“If the land is available, a Shaheedi Smarak will also be built in the Singhani village. I want to thank the residents of Kharkhari village for providing 120 acres for this regional research centre to be built at a cost of around ₹39 crore. The centre will be made completely ready in two years. The regional research centre at Kharkhari will conduct research work on all subjects related to horticulture production,” the CM added.

He said the animal science centre at Bahal village will also be completed within two years.

“The main aim behind setting up this animal science centre is to provide timely diagnosis and treatment to animals suffering from various health ailments. After setting up this centre, the local livestock owners will not have to travel to Hisar or Mahendragarh for getting the treatment of their cattle. This centre will also work to increase fisheries in the Bhiwani district,” Khattar added.

He said that the state government is committed to bringing Maharana Pratap Horticultural University, Karnal, and Hisar’s Lala Lajpat Rai Veterinary and Animal Sciences University at par with Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University on the world map. And to achieve this target, regional centres of these universities are being opened across the state.

“At present, about 7 percent of the total cropped area in Haryana is under horticulture crops. Our target is to increase this to 15 percent by 2030. To promote horticulture, we have established 14 centres of excellence showcasing the latest technologies in this field. An amount of more than ₹100 crore has been invested in these centres,” the CM added.

The chief minister said the government is ensuring the vaccination of 20 lakh cattle in the state. He said 3 lakh doses of goat pox vaccine are available in the state and an order for more than 17 lakh vaccines has been placed.

Caption: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar laying the foundation stone of two research centres in Bhiwani’s Loharu constituency.