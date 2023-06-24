RWA not must to get illegal colony regularised: Haryana chief minister Khattar

In a relief to those living in unauthorised colonies, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced that the condition of having a resident welfare association (RWA) for regularisation of irregular colonies would not apply from now on. If an individual in an unauthorised colony applied for its regularisation, it will be approved, said the CM.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (HT file)

The chief minister, who interacted with the beneficiaries through audio-conferencing, said 46 lakh property IDs have been issued in all 88 urban local bodies and errors related to property IDs will be rectified by organising camps next month.

An official spokesperson said earlier, beneficiaries had to visit offices to get the registry done and get property IDs but with the introduction of information technology processes, they have got relief and are getting the property IDs delivered at their doorstep.

The CM said whenever new sectors will be developed by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), plots will be allocated and sold only when the property ID of each plot is generated. Similarly, if a developer sells a built up house, he will have to create property ID.

He said the property ID will be used to identify whether the property is in a legal or an illegal colony. Multi-storey houses will have separate IDs for each floor.

“The government aims to end land disputes. Whether it is residential, industrial, agricultural land or even the distribution of ancestral property, we are moving forward in this direction,” he said.

