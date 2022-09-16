Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar gives 2,500 out of his pocket to widow whose pension was stalled

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar gave ₹2,500 out of his pocket to an elderly woman, who reached at ‘Jan Samvad’ programme here on Thursday and complained of having to run from pillar to post for the restoration of her widow pension.

Taking cognisance of complaints pertaining to stopping of old-age pension due to incorrect Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) data verification, Khattar directed officials of the social justice and empowerment department to immediately rectify the problem and restore pension of all such beneficiaries.

Interacting with the media, CM Khattar said the pension of 160 people had been stopped due to incorrect Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) data verification in Rohtak and the pension of 70 beneficiaries was restored.

“I have directed the officials to restore the pension of remaining beneficiaries and clear the pending payments. Our government is providing benefit of all schemes at door step,” he added.

INSO activists protest before CM’s visit at Jat college

Activists of the Indian National Student Organisation (INSO), the student wing of Jannayak Janata Party which is alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party in Haryana, protested at Jat College before the CM’s visit on Thursday.

Shutting the college’s main gate, along with protesters, INSO activist Deepak Malik said they are demanding increase in seats for post-graduation courses, parking facility inside the campus besides other facilities.

Due to the protest, a traffic jam was witnessed and senior police officials had to intervene to clear the road before the CM’s visit.