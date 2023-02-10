Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar invites investments from SCO member countries

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar termed Haryana a key investment destination and invited the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to invest in the state.

“Since 2019, we have received an investment of US $5.22 billion, while the state’s export has also increased to ₹2.17 lakh crore,” Khattar said during the meeting with the SCO members at Surajkund, Faridabad.

He assured the member countries of full cooperation from the state government in setting up their business ventures in Haryana.

The representatives of various countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and other dignitaries were present during the meeting, an official spokesperson said.

The CM said that the participation of the SCO in the Surajkund International Crafts Mela will work to bring the countries onto the global stage and strengthen their economies.

“The Surajkund International Crafts Mela has been organised here since 1987. It has made a mark on the world map. Today, Haryana is among the rapidly growing states. The participation of various countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in this mela is very pivotal as artists of every country are proudly displaying their unique culture and are showcasing the best of its heritage in the form of handicrafts and performing arts,” said Khattar, adding Haryana is also among the leading states on the parameters of economic development. The offices of 400 Fortune-500 companies of the world are set up in Gurugram, the economic capital of the state, he said.

“Haryana is a leading software exporter of the country. It ranks second in the country and first in North India in terms of providing logistic facilities to industries. More than half of the state’s area comes in NCR. We are developing it as a logistic hub to increase industry and trade in this region,” he said.

The CM said that Haryana is a leader in the manufacturing of many products like cars, two-wheelers, tractors, scientific instruments, footwear etc. About 50% of the country’s four-wheelers are manufactured in Haryana, he said, adding more than 1,000 industrial units are established in the state.