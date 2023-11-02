Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar launches two healthcare initiatives

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 02, 2023 08:08 AM IST

In the initial phase, 894 employees from the fisheries and horticulture departments will be the beneficiaries of this scheme. “Future plans include the extension of this scheme to other departments within the state,” the spokesperson said.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday formally expanded the Ayushman/Chirayu scheme coverage to families with an annual income ranging from 1.80 lakh to 3 lakh.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar hands over Ayushman Bharat card to a beneficiary in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Earlier, it was confined to families with an annual income below 1.80 lakh. Now, additional 38,000 families will get access to the scheme’s benefits, an official spokesperson said.

The state government also introduced a cashless health facility for government employees and pensioners.

Meanwhile, cultural programmes were held at Haryana Raj Bhawan on the occasion of Haryana Day. Governor Bandaru Dattatraya and chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar greeted people on this occasion.

Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta, agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister J P Dalal, Vidhan Sabha deputy speaker Ranbir Gangwa, chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, additional chief secretary (home) TVSN Prasad, former minister Ram Bilas Sharma and other senior officers of Army, Police, and various other departments also graced the occasion.

