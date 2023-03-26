Haryana CM ML Khattar conducts aerial survey of crops affected by rains

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of crops affected by untimely rainfall and hailstorm in Hisar district after addressing ‘Shakti Kendra Sangam’, in which 2,068 party workers from 36 assembly constituencies took part.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Khattar said that directions have been given to the deputy commissioners (DCs) to carry out special girdawari of crops damaged due to untimely rainfall and hailstorm.

“The DCs have been directed to complete this special crop assessment work by April 15 so that compensation can be transferred into the accounts of the farmers by the month of May,” the CM said.

Over the past few days, many parts of the state have been lashed by heavy rains, while rain accompanied by a hailstorm has also hit some parts.

He also directed the senior administrative officers of the district to remain present in their offices for two hours from 11 am to 1 pm every day for redressing public grievances, adding that non-compliance with instructions will not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, during the ‘Shakti Kendra Sangam’ event, some of the workers protested during CM’s speech. The event was organised at Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology in Hisar.

A group of party workers protested against a ₹2,000 challan issued against them by the police. It’s not clear why and for what violation the challan was issued.

Upon hearing this, Khattar asked the workers to take the amount from his pocket.

Khattar, while addressing the party workers from 36 assembly seats in Sirsa, Hisar, Kurukshetra, Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri districts, said they should ensure that the benefits of various schemes must reach every eligible beneficiary across the state.

“The volunteers should come forward to spread public awareness about welfare schemes led by Central and state government. The state government is working for the welfare of every section of society. The government is making efforts to strengthen the financial condition of farmers and deprived classes,” he added.

Khattar said that the state government has launched Nirogi Haryana Yojana, under which full body diagnosis of 1.25 crore people have been ensured and timely treatment would also be given.