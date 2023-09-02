Simultaneous polls a valuable initiative, says Haryana CM

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manoharlal Khattar has described Union government’s move to explore ‘one nation-one election’ possibility in the country as “definitely a valuable initiative” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been a long-standing advocate of simultaneous elections.

“The successful implementation of one nation-one election initiative would bring about numerous benefits for India, including substantial financial savings, improved governance, reduced corruption and a more robust democratic process,” Khattar said in a statement.

The CM said simultaneous elections will result in substantial savings of taxpayers’ money while curbing corruption and circulation of illicit funds.

