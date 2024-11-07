Haryana CM Saini announces 100-sq-yard plots to 2 lakh eligible beneficiaries

Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Wednesday interacted with sarpanches, village people and announced that under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana, the state government will soon give 100-square-yard plots to 2 lakh eligible beneficiaries. Nayab Saini takes blessing from an elderly man during a public meeting, at Dabkheda village, Ladwa, in Kurukshetra on Wednesday. (Nayab Saini-X)

Saini was on a one-day ‘Dhyanawadi Daura’ across various villages of his Ladwa constituency, following his victory and visited Umri, Mathana, Dabkhera, Wadechpur and Chhaulundi of the town to express his gratitude to the people for their votes. He also announced grants of ₹21 lakh each for the development works in Mathana, Dabkheda, Wadechpur and Chhaulundi.

“Directions have been given to complete the necessary procedures for this initiative. Under this scheme, five lakh people in the state applied for plots, and all eligible beneficiaries will be allotted 100-square-yard plots in a phase wise manner,” he said.

During his visit, CM flagged off bus services from Ladwa bus stand, including the route from Ladwa to Jodhpur via Salasar for pilgrims and Ladwa to Jyotisar route for students.

He announced that buses will now operate on fixed routes daily from the Ladwa bus stand, benefiting the public with accessible bus services. The chief minister also announced a large community center for Dabkhera village and approved the renovation of the backward class chaupal, while directing officers to ensure the renovation and repair of all roads in the state.

During an address at a village, he said that the Congress never gave preference to welfare of the poor, while the BJP government has worked to deliver the rights of the poor directly to their homes. Taking a dig at Congress party, Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Wednesday said that those sure of their victory are yet to regain consciousness even after his BJP has formed the government for the third straight term in the state.

“It is the poor in Haryana who have chosen BJP over Congress for the third time,” he added.

The CM said that under the Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana, the state government has issued offer letters to provide 30-square-yard plots to 15,430 people across 14 cities and is implementing a plan to provide 50-square-yard plots to 10,000 people in large villages.

“The Haryana government has also fulfilled its promise to provide gas cylinders for ₹500 to families with an income below ₹1,80,000. He said that due to the government’s welfare policies, the BJP will form the government again in 2029, and Congress will again be shown the door by the people of state,” he said. Saini said that during the assembly elections in Haryana, every single grain of the farmers’ crops was procured hassle free at minimum support price (MSP), while despite there being no elections in Punjab, the Punjab government neither purchased the farmers’ crops nor provided them with the designated price.