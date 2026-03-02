Haryana CM Saini to present budget on Monday

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, who also holds the finance department portfolio, will present the state budget for the 2026-27 fiscal in the assembly on Monday. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, who also holds the finance department portfolio, will present the state budget for the 2026-27 fiscal in the assembly on Monday. (@cmohry X)

Saini had described his first budget presented on March 17, 2025, as “people’s budget shaped by public suggestions” and he has already announced that his second budget will fulfil “aspirations and expectations” of the people and lay a strong foundation for development of Haryana.

Out of the 248 announcements made in the 2025-26 budget, 77 have already been implemented even as work on 165 announcements is progressing, Saini had recently said.

Continuing the practice of holding extensive pre-budget consultations, Saini has held 12-odd meetings with stakeholders across sectors and received suggestions. The state government also introduced an AI chatbot through which over 12,000 suggestions were received.

Keeping in view the huge number of suggestions received from the stakeholders, the chief minister has assured that the total number of suggestions to be incorporated into the 2026-27 budget estimates will be several times more than the previous year.

With all eyes on Saini’s second budget, what remains to be seen is whether the chief minister will opt for fiscal profligacy or fiscal prudence in view of the mounting debt and fiscal stress due to revenue-guzzling populist doles.