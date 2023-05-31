Haryana, Himachal CMs to discuss inter-state issues at meeting on June 5

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that he would be meeting his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu virtually on June 5 to deliberate on inter-state issues.

(HT file photo)

Khattar said issues, such as the imposition of cess on electricity, the construction of Kishau Dam, the building of new parallel-linked channel from Dadupur to Hamida Head, the Saraswati River Rejuvenation and Heritage Development Project, and the Sutlej Yamuna Link Canal water, would be discussed with Sukhu.

Earlier, the chief minister chaired a meeting with administrative secretaries to review projects worth more than ₹100 crore. He directed the officers to formulate schemes on a large scale to drain out water from waterlogged areas of the state so that farmers can benefit. “It is the priority of the state government to provide clean drinking water. Also, water will be available for irrigation to farmers after these projects are completed,” he said.

The officers apprised Khattar of work being done to remodel the Gurugram water service channel and construct the Mewat Feeder Canal project, besides increasing the capacities of the JLN canal and Hansi branch’s carrier system.

Besides, remodelling the augmentation canal in Yamunanagar, concrete linking from Munak head (Karnal) to Khubru head (Sonepat), increasing the capacity of the STP channel in Dhanwapur and Behrampur (Gurugram), construction of water conveyance system and allied structures for supply of water to Gorakhpur, Fatehabad, RCC retaining wall in Jua drain, Jhajjar, are being expedited.

Khattar said that the state government wants to strengthen the metro rail and road network in Gurugram and Faridabad. For this, GMDA will commence civil work on the 28-km metro rail network in Gurugram within a month. Metro rail connectivity from Rezang La Chowk to Sector 21 Dwarka and regional rapid transit system from Sarai Kale Khan to Panipat is being planned.

The officers apprised the CM of 100 MLD water treatment plant being built at Dhanwapur, besides the 100 MLD water treatment plant at Chandu Budhera, the construction of which will start in June. 80% work on STPs to be built in Faridabad’s Pratapgarh and Mirzapur have been completed. In addition, South Peripheral Road will be constructed from Faridabad Road to NH-48, Gurugram, at a cost of ₹845.54 crore.

He said the construction of the Shree Sheetla Mata Devi Medical College and Hospital in Gurugram will be completed in three months. OPD services at Jind Medical College would start in the initial phase of the project. Besides, the process of buying equipment for Bhiwani Medical College is underway. A 113-km pipeline is being laid from Sector 58 to 115 for ₹226.31 crore in Gurugram.

Khattar directed the officers to expedite work on the first international-level convention centre of the state being built in Faridabad’s Sector 78. The centre will have a 200-room hotel along with an exhibition and auditorium block.

Reviewing the NH 21A four-lane Pinjore bypass, the CM said talks should be held with rail officials for speedy completion of the project. The construction of the link road from Rewari-Narnaul to Rewari-Jhajjar via Rewari-Dadri road, including three railway over bridges (ROBs), has been completed. The construction of the road from Faridabad-Greater Noida, including the bridge over the Yamuna, is complete.

Khattar said a central team should be constituted for monitoring projects of the public health engineering and public works departments. Forty-eight development projects of the town and country planning department, PWD (B&R), architecture department, irrigation and water resources department, worth ₹37,927 crore, were reviewed.

