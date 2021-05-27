Haryana Congress MLA Kuldeep Vats operated for black fungus

Kuldeep Vats, the Congress MLA from Badli, has been successfully operated after he contracted black fungus infection, his family said on Thursday.

The 46-year-old MLA’s son Jatin Vats said over phone that his father had undergone the surgery for mucormycosis at Medanta hospital in Gurugram on Wednesday and is in a stable condition.

Jatin said that Kuldeep Vats had suffered from Covid-19 twice since the outbreak last year. “My father returned home from Medanta on May 20 after being cured of coronavirus infection for the second time. Three days later, his condition started worsening and we rushed him to the hospital where doctors found he was suffering from black fungus. The infection was scraped off from near his forehead on Wednesday. He is fine now,” Jatin said.

Kuldeep Vats, who had defeated BJP’s OP Dhankar in the 2019 assembly elections, had tested positive for Covid-19 last year, too.