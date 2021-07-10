Haryana Congress protests against fuel price hike

The Haryana Congress organised protests across the state on Saturday to demand a complete rollback of fuel price hike.

All India Congress Committee in-charge for Haryana affairs Vivek Bansal and state unit chief Kumari Selja led the state-level protest at Charkhi Dadri. Moving on cycles besides carts pulled by bullocks, mules and camels, the Congress leaders and workers took out a rally from the Janata College stadium to the heart of the city.

“We had never thought that the price of petrol would exceed ₹100. This is the result of the Centre’s anti-people policies. Ration cards of the poor are not being made, housewives find it difficult to run the kitchen, and the farmer is in debt,” said Selja while addressing the gathering.

The Haryana Congress president said the party will become the voice of the people suffering from inflation, poverty, corruption and unemployment.

Former leader of Congress legislative party and Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry said the government should stop imposing excise duty on petrol and diesel.

“Fuel should come under the purview of Goods and Services Tax. Under the UPA regime, the tax on petrol and diesel stood at ₹9.20 and now it exceeds ₹32,” she said.

Bansal said the whole country is suffering due to inflation, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving no heed to the people’s grievances.

“During the second wave of the pandemic, there was no oxygen and no beds in hospitals and helpless patients were dying on the streets, but Modi’s focus was only on the tactics to grab power in Bengal,” he said.