‘Haryana Congress stands behind Rahul Gandhi’

The Haryana Congress on Tuesday passed a resolution requesting former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to take over as the president of the party.

As per a party release, another resolution empowering the Congress president to appoint office-bearers to the state unit of party was also to passed by the state unit.

The decisions were made at a state unit meeting held under the chairmanship of former MP Tarachand Bhagora, the state returning officer of the Congress.

Leader of opposition in Haryana assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state Congress president Udai Bhan, besides working presidents, party MLAs and senior leaders were also present.

The party leaders appreciated the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ of Rahul Gandhi, while in his address Hooda called upon all the leaders and representatives to accord a warm welcome to Rahul’s yatra in Haryana.