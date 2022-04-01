Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana Congress up the ante against fuel price rise

Following a nationwide protest call against fuel price rise in country, members of the Haryana Congress held a ‘Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ in Ambala Cantonment on Thursday
Haryana Congress leaders protesting fuel price rise in Ambala Cantonment on Thursday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Following a nationwide protest call against fuel price rise in country, members of the Haryana Congress held a ‘Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ in Ambala Cantonment on Thursday.

At the protest site beside Jain Soda Water Factory on Sadar Chowk, party leaders and workers gathered with empty cylinders, tin boxes and two-wheelers and raised slogans against the increasing petrol, diesel and LPG prices.

The party leaders said the protest was scheduled to be addressed by state president Kumari Selja, but she couldn’t attend the event for health reasons.

Instead, former CPS and Naraingarh MLA Ramkishan Gujjar and Mullana MLA Varun Chaudhary lead the agitation.

Chaudhary said the government smartly held up the prices for 137 days till the five assembly elections were over and have now started increasing the prices.

“Haryana home minister and local MLA Anil Vij should also join our protests like he used to do shirtless, when in Opposition. He should oppose the wrong policies of the government,” the party quoted Chaudhary in a statement.

Party’s state treasurer Rohit Jain appealed to the residents to join the Oppositions’ protest “to wake up the deaf and dumb government”.

