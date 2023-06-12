Dog electrocution case: Two days on, police yet to book cop for assaulting complainant

Two days after the Haryana cop allegedly bit and beat up his neighbour and his family in Sector 23, Police have not registered a case against him.

The complainant claimed that after he returned from the hospital after getting first Aid, a cop came to his house and requested for a compromise. (iStock)

The Haryana police sub-inspector, Randhir Singh, 54, had allegedly beat them up for filing a case after a stary dog had been electrocuted by a fence at his property. The police have taken cognisance of the X-ray of the victim’s son. The report does not show any fractures or serious injuries.

“Since it is a non-cognisable offence, no case has been registered against the accused pertaining to the assault allegations. The X-ray report has cleared that the son of the complainant didn’t suffer any serious injuries. Moreover, the complainant didn’t suffer any serious injury either,” a senior police officer said.

Another cop privy to the matter said that the complainant could approach court for a criminal case pertaining to the assault.

“The accused has seemingly bought time from the local police so that he can convince us for a compromise. He sent another cop to my house but I refused to withdraw the complaint,” said the complainant, claiming that he was being pressurised.

On Thursday, Randhir hurled abuses at the complainant and bit his hand. He also assaulted him, before attacking his wife and son as well, as per the allegations.

In his complaint on Thursday, Kasturi had said he was standing in the courtyard of his house, when Randhir suddenly started hurling abuses at him. As Kasturi stepped out of his house on being provoked by Randhir, the attacked him and his family.

Following the attack, Randhir had locked himself in his house. He was arrested on Friday in connection with the dog electrocution case and granted bail by a court. However, no criminal proceedings were initiated by police in the assault case. So far, police have only lodged a daily diary report (DDR).

“We are awaiting the medical report on the type of injuries. Based on the medical opinion, an FIR will be registered under relevant sections,” said inspector Rajiv Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 17 police station.

In the dog electrocution case, the cop is facing charges under sections 11 (i) (l) (mutilate or kill any animal) of the Animal Cruelty Act and Section 336 (act endangering life of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

