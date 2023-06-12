Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dog electrocution case: Two days on, police yet to book cop for assaulting complainant

Dog electrocution case: Two days on, police yet to book cop for assaulting complainant

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 12, 2023 01:53 AM IST

The Haryana police sub-inspector, Randhir Singh, 54, had allegedly beat them up for filing a case after a stary dog had been electrocuted by a fence at his property

Two days after the Haryana cop allegedly bit and beat up his neighbour and his family in Sector 23, Police have not registered a case against him.

The complainant claimed that after he returned from the hospital after getting first Aid, a cop came to his house and requested for a compromise. (iStock)
The complainant claimed that after he returned from the hospital after getting first Aid, a cop came to his house and requested for a compromise. (iStock)

The Haryana police sub-inspector, Randhir Singh, 54, had allegedly beat them up for filing a case after a stary dog had been electrocuted by a fence at his property. The police have taken cognisance of the X-ray of the victim’s son. The report does not show any fractures or serious injuries.

“Since it is a non-cognisable offence, no case has been registered against the accused pertaining to the assault allegations. The X-ray report has cleared that the son of the complainant didn’t suffer any serious injuries. Moreover, the complainant didn’t suffer any serious injury either,” a senior police officer said.

Another cop privy to the matter said that the complainant could approach court for a criminal case pertaining to the assault.

The complainant claimed that after he returned from the hospital after getting first Aid, a cop came to his house and requested for a compromise.

“The accused has seemingly bought time from the local police so that he can convince us for a compromise. He sent another cop to my house but I refused to withdraw the complaint,” said the complainant, claiming that he was being pressurised.

On Thursday, Randhir hurled abuses at the complainant and bit his hand. He also assaulted him, before attacking his wife and son as well, as per the allegations.

In his complaint on Thursday, Kasturi had said he was standing in the courtyard of his house, when Randhir suddenly started hurling abuses at him. As Kasturi stepped out of his house on being provoked by Randhir, the attacked him and his family.

Following the attack, Randhir had locked himself in his house. He was arrested on Friday in connection with the dog electrocution case and granted bail by a court. However, no criminal proceedings were initiated by police in the assault case. So far, police have only lodged a daily diary report (DDR).

“We are awaiting the medical report on the type of injuries. Based on the medical opinion, an FIR will be registered under relevant sections,” said inspector Rajiv Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 17 police station.

In the dog electrocution case, the cop is facing charges under sections 11 (i) (l) (mutilate or kill any animal) of the Animal Cruelty Act and Section 336 (act endangering life of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neighbour
neighbour
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out