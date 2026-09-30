Haryana: Data operator caught for taking 2500 bribe

A data entry operator posted at the e-Disha centre in the additional deputy commissioner’s office in Hisar was arrested by the Haryana State Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) on Tuesday after he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of ₹2,500 to process a widower pension application.

An FIR has been registered at the ACB police station, Hisar, under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 308(2) (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) the accused has been identified as Vijendra Kumar, an operator of the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRNL). Officials said he was caught in a trap laid by the ACB Hisar team.

The complainant, Vinod Kumar, a private driver from New Rishi Nagar, told investigators that his wife, Kavita, died on January 25, 2026. He applied online for a widower pension about four to five months ago. When the pension was not sanctioned, he visited the operator several times. On Tuesday, Vijendra allegedly demanded ₹2,500 to complete the work. Vinod recorded the conversation and approached the ACB.

After verifying the complaint, the bureau organised a trap. When Vinod handed over chemically treated notes totalling ₹2,500, a team led by inspector Mukesh Kumar arrested the operator on the spot. The marked currency was recovered from him, the bureau officials said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} An FIR has been registered at the ACB police station, Hisar, under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 308(2) (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and further investigation is under way. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An FIR has been registered at the ACB police station, Hisar, under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 308(2) (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and further investigation is under way. {{/usCountry}}

Read More