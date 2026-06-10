Haryana: Deadline for ownership rights of houses built on village shamlat land extended

Families residing in houses built on village shamlat land for the past 20 years will now be eligible to apply for ownership rights under the prescribed rules until January 16, 2027, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini announced on Tuesday.

Families residing in houses built on village shamlat land for the past 20 years will now be eligible to apply for ownership rights under the prescribed rules until January 16, 2027, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini announced on Tuesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

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The families availing this benefit will have to deposit money equivalent to one-and-a-half times the land value calculated on the basis of the collector rate prevailing in 2004.

A large number of eligible beneficiaries were unable to submit their applications due to documentation-related difficulties. Therefore, the state government has extended the deadline.

Saini said that to strengthen waste management systems in rural areas, the government will provide tractor-trailers, drivers and waste collection workers in every village even as the government is working on waste-to-energy projects.

Addressing a State-level sashakt panchayat samaroh in Panchkula, he inaugurated LED street lighting installed along the peripheral roads of 179 villages across 17 districts at a cost of over ₹23 crore and also dedicated 350 e-Atal libraries constructed in 17 districts at a cost of ₹44 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister directly transferred ₹1,057 crore to the accounts of panchayati raj institutions for developmental works and honoured six gram panchayats under the jagrit gram awards for setting new benchmarks in development, sanitation, and good governance, and awarded them a total prize amount of ₹1.66 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister directly transferred ₹1,057 crore to the accounts of panchayati raj institutions for developmental works and honoured six gram panchayats under the jagrit gram awards for setting new benchmarks in development, sanitation, and good governance, and awarded them a total prize amount of ₹1.66 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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During the programme, Saini digitally released monthly direct benefit transfer (DBT) instalments under various welfare schemes.

Under the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, ₹208 crore was released as the eighth instalment for mothers and women beneficiaries. Similarly, about ₹20 crore was disbursed under the Har Ghar-Har Grihini Yojana, while ₹1,151.51 crore was directly transferred to beneficiaries of social security pension schemes. Scholarships amounting to ₹23 crore were provided to students belonging to OBC and DNT categories. Under the Dayalu scheme, financial assistance of ₹169.50 crore was released.

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The chief minister said that the government has increased the financial limit for development works undertaken by gram panchayats from ₹5 lakh to ₹21 lakh. Additionally, panchs and sarpanches are now entitled to TA/DA equivalent to that provided to HCS officers and judicial magistrates when attending panchayat-related and judicial proceedings, he said.

To strengthen panchayat finances, he said, a share of stamp duty revenue and 2% of electricity consumption charges are being directly credited to panchayat accounts.

Saini urged the sarpanches to identify economically weaker families in their villages so that they can benefit from welfare schemes of the central and state governments.