Haryana defers Khelo India Youth Games to 2022

The Haryana government on Monday applied brakes on its earlier decision to hold Khelo India Youth Games-2021 in November-December and has now decided to organise the sports show in February 2022, in view of the possible third wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

The state government had announced to hold fourth edition of the Youth Games in Panchkula, Ambala, Shahabad, Delhi and Chandigarh from November 21 to December 5. Various sports activities in the under-18 category will be held in the Games.

The government had also announced that BRICS Games-2021 will be organised during Khelo India. The BRICS countries include Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

“On Monday, the state government decided to defer the event during the first meeting of the organising-cum-coordination committee held under the chairmanship of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar,” a government spokesperson said.

Khattar said the director of AIIMS, New Delhi and other experts have predicted the possibility of third wave of Covid-19 in October-November.

He said talks should be held with Union sports minister Anurag Thakur about this programme, to explore possibilities of organising some events of the games in Himachal Pradesh.

During the meeting, director (sports and youth affairs) Pankaj Nain gave a presentation on the salient features of Khelo India Youth Games-2021.

He said around 8,500 players are likely to participate, of which 5,072 will be athletes (2,400 females and 2,672 males).