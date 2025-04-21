Haryana: Delegates from 13 nations visit tourist spots in Kurukshetra

A group of over 27 delegates from 13 countries participating in the 36th International Training Programme in Legislative Drafting explored historical and spiritual landmarks in Kurukshetra’s on Sunday as part of a cultural immersion experience. Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini with the delegates in Kurukshetra on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The programme was organised by the Parliamentary Democracy Research and Training Institute of Lok Sabha. Delegates from countries including Ivory Coast, Ecuador, Honduras, Guatemala, Sri Lanka, Mongolia, Myanmar, Niger, Nigeria, Maldives, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe participated in the visit.

The group first toured the heritage museum at Kurukshetra University, followed by a visit to Sheikh Chehli tomb. At the Gita Gyan Sansthanam, they experienced the virat swaroop of Lord Krishna and learned about the teachings of the holy Bhagavad Gita.

Officials said the visit offered the delegates valuable insights into India’s ancient spiritual legacy and the rich cultural heritage of Kurukshetra.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini along with state assembly speaker Harvinder Kalyan and former minister of state Subhash Sudha honoured the delegates.

Addressing a gathering at a state-level programme held at village Palwa in Jind ditrict, Saini also appealed to the public to support the government’s ongoing de-addiction campaign, aimed at eradicating drug abuse across Haryana. “The government is actively carrying out a statewide de-addiction campaign. As part of this, currently a cyclothon is being organised to raise awareness,” he added.

CM orders damage assessment after storm

Days after a storm swept across parts of Haryana, damaging property and triggering fires in standing wheat crops, the chief minister on Sunday said that a damage assessment has already been ordered.

Speaking to reporters at a program organised by the district administration and the Kurukshetra Development Board at Brahmasarovar Aarti Sthal, Saini said, “Orders were issued to officials two days ago to assess the losses caused by the storm. They have also been instructed to submit their reports immediately and investigate the cause of the fire incidents.”

He added that the government will take necessary decisions based on the findings of the report.