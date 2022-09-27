Haryana, Delhi on ‘high flood’ alert as Yamuna river breaches danger mark

: ‘High flood’ alerts were issued to various districts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi after the water level in the Yamuna river at Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar breached the danger mark on Monday following incessant rains in the northern region for the past few days, discharging the highest flow of water this monsoon season.

The water level at the barrage rose to 2,95,912 cusecs between 5 am to 6 am on Monday. Water flow from 70,000 cusecs to 1.5 lakh cusecs is considered a ‘low flood’ situation, from 1.5 lakh cusecs to 2.5 lakh is considered as ‘medium flood’ and the water flow above 2.5 lakh cusecs is ‘high flood’, officials said.

According to RS Mittal, superintendent engineer, irrigation and water resources department, Yamunanagar, this is the highest water flow from the barrage of this monsoon season as the discharge increased after heavy rainfall in the catchment areas. One cusec is equivalent to 28.32 litres of water per second.

As per figures, the water levels started receding early morning after the discharge and was recorded at 2,13,908 cusecs at 1pm, 2,04,410 cusecs at 2 pm and 1,95,906 cusecs at 4 pm.

Following the discharge, the water is likely to enter low-lying areas of Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat and other districts of Haryana. Moreover, it takes 48 to 72 hours for the water flow to reach Delhi.

Mittal said that earlier, the water flow had been recorded at 2,21,786 cusecs on August 11 this year at the barrage.

On being asked about water entering villages in Yamunanagar district, he said, “After rise in the water flow, it is likely that water must have entered in local villages, but we are keeping a strict vigil. The water level will gradually decrease and if it won’t, we will install pump sets to do so.”

Ambala-Saharanpur rail line damaged

After the discharge, Yamuna reportedly swelled near Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border and damaged a portion of soil under the Ambala-Saharanpur rail line, following which railway officials from Ambala division rushed to the spot.

The railway operations were shut due to the incident, affecting nearly 20 trains on the route, Hari Mohan, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr.DCM), Ambala, said.

“Many trains bound for Ambala or beyond were diverted via Panipat. The number of trains affected will gradually reduce as we will try to run them through the original route after the restoration work completes which is carried out at full pace by teams from Saharanpur and Ambala,” he added.

Gurinder Mohan Singh, divisional railway manager (DRM), Ambala, said, “the incident took place nearly 1.5 kilometers from the river in Shahjahanpur village of Saharanpur district and teams were rushed to the spot immediately to carry out the restoration work.” ENDS