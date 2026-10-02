Chandigarh, Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal on Friday directed officers to identify properties acquired by drug traffickers through illegal proceeds and take action to attach such assets in accordance with the law, as well as initiate demolition proceedings wherever legally warranted.

Haryana DGP directs officers to identify properties acquired by drug traffickers

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DGP Singhal emphasised that effective action against drug trafficking requires not only the arrest of accused persons but also a crackdown on their entire network and financial sources.

He chaired a high-level review meeting at Police Headquarters, Panchkula, which was attended by Additional Directors General of Police, Inspectors General of Police, Superintendents of Police and other senior police officers.

The meeting reviewed in detail the measures being undertaken to dismantle drug trafficking networks and achieve the goal of a drug-free Haryana.

The meeting involved detailed discussions on several important issues, including dismantling drug trafficking networks across the state, an official statement said.

DGP Singhal stated that eradicating the menace of drugs is among the top priorities of Haryana Police and that all districts must work with utmost seriousness towards this objective.

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{{^usCountry}} He made it clear that negligence at any level in cases related to drug trafficking would not be tolerated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He made it clear that negligence at any level in cases related to drug trafficking would not be tolerated. {{/usCountry}}

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During the meeting, Superintendent of Police, Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau , Srishti Gupta, delivered a PowerPoint presentation on the measures being undertaken to prevent drug trafficking and combat the drug menace in the state.

She shared key information regarding investigations under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, commercial quantity cases, identification of organised drug trafficking syndicates and the use of 'K-9' Dog Squads for detecting narcotics.

HSNCB chief and Additional DGP Sanjay Kumar highlighted the significant role of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force in curbing drug trafficking and directed officers to work with utmost seriousness and proactiveness.

He emphasised the need for timely and effective action to identify and dismantle the networks of organised gangs involved in drug trafficking.

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He stated that drug abuse is a serious social and public health concern, and concerted efforts are required from all stakeholders to eradicate this menace.

He laid special emphasis on identifying and dismantling the entire network of organised syndicates involved in the production, trafficking and distribution of narcotics.

Sanjay Kumar further stated that no leniency would be shown towards any individual or gang involved in drug trafficking. The functioning of the ANTF will be reviewed shortly, and its performance at the district level will also be assessed.

He also directed officers to enhance public awareness about the harmful effects of drugs, ensure greater community participation and strengthen the intelligence network to effectively curb the illegal drug trade in the state.

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DGP Singhal stated that it is essential to take effective measures to curb extortion threats and activities related to organised crime.

He directed officers to analyse the contacts and networks of criminals, their methods of recruiting youth and the communication channels being used for criminal activities.

The DGP emphasised that gangster culture would not be allowed to flourish under any circumstances and called for well-planned and strategic action against it.

Stressing the need to disrupt criminal networks and interconnections, he directed officers to maintain effective surveillance over communications and contacts among criminals lodged in jails.

He further instructed officers to coordinate with the concerned departments and take necessary measures to prevent the expansion of criminal networks.

The DGP stated that CCTV cameras play a crucial role in crime prevention and solving criminal cases.

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He directed officers to coordinate with hotels, jewellery shops, banks, Resident Welfare Associations , markets and other crowded public places to ensure the installation of CCTV cameras facing roads. This will significantly assist in identifying criminals and facilitating the investigation of criminal incidents.

The meeting also discussed issues related to crimes against women, tracing missing children, maintaining law and order during protests and demonstrations, and other sensitive matters.

The DGP directed officers to handle such cases with sensitivity and promptness and ensure that effective action plans are in place to deal with any untoward situation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.