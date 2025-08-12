Haryana doctors, health workers to submit memos to MLAs, MPs against geo-fencing attendance system

Government doctors and health workers in Haryana have decided to submit memorandums to all state MLAs and MPs seeking their cooperation in raising the issue of “forcible implementation” of geo fencing attendance system in the upcoming assembly session. The health workers and doctors have been protesting through actions like submitting memorandums, wearing black badges, and holding short work boycotts. (HT File)

A coordination committee of doctors and health employees, chaired by Haryana civil medical services association (HCMSA) president Dr Rajesh Khyalia, on Monday decided that health workers and doctors will submit memorandums to MLAs and MPs urging them to raise their voice in the Vidhan Sabha for withdrawal of the “illegal” geo-fencing attendance orders.

“If the state government does not withdraw the geo-fencing attendance orders, a 24-hour hunger strike will be held at all civil surgeon offices and district civil hospitals on August 28. If the government still does not comply, a further meeting will be held to announce the next phase of the agitation,” said Dr Khyalia.

Dr Khyalia said since the geo fencing attendance system mandated installation of a mobile application on personal devices to track doctor’s location, it amounted to a breach of privacy, which is a fundamental right as upheld by the Supreme Court in its August 24, 2017, judgement in Justice KS Puttaswamy versus Union of India case. HCMSA general secretary, Dr Anil Yadav said that tracking a doctor’s location was unwarranted and created an environment of constant surveillance.

The health workers and doctors have been protesting through actions like submitting memorandums, wearing black badges, and holding short work boycotts.

Dr Khyalia said that doctors and health workers have expressed concerns over the potential cyber security threats associated with the mobile application such as unauthorised access to sensitive personal data stored on mobile devices, increased risk of cyber frauds and data misuse. The requirement to share personal data and install such apps creates vulnerabilities that compromise individual and organisational security, he said.