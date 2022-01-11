Haryana doctors’ strike hits OPD services at civil hospitals

Unaware of the strike call given by doctors at civil hospitals across the state, patients and their attendants were seen waiting outside outpatient departments (OPDs) on Tuesday morning, while the authorities struggled to make alternative arrangements to tide over the shortage of staff.

Protesting under the banner of the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA), the doctors alleged that the Haryana government has ignored their demands and backtracked on promises made to them by state health minister Anil Vij.

However, they said, emergency and Covid-19 treatment will not be affected but OPD services would be hit during the strike. “We don’t want to cause any harm to the patients but we are left with no other way to get the government to address our issues,” a protesting doctor said at Karnal’s civil hospital.

The protesters are seeking incentives for specialised doctors and that 40% in-service candidates should be given benefits in post graduate services. They are opposed to the government’s decision to directly recruit senior medical officers (SMOs). “For 14 years, I’m the only radiologist in Karnal and even I have to visit nearby districts. Incentives and specialist cadre will help increase the strength of radiologists in the state,” said Dr Sarita.

Meanwhile, the authorities in Karnal were running OPDs by taking the services of contractual and retired doctors besides interns to avoid inconvenience to patients. Karnal chief medical officer Yogesh Kumar said that there was no impact of the strike on the OPD services as alternative arrangements have been made.

Rohtak civil surgeon Dr JS Punia said 20 of the hospital’s 42 doctors were working and attending to OPD services. “I have directed the doctors and other staff to ensure no patient goes home without treatment. I am personally monitoring the situation,” Dr Punia added.

Jhajjar civil surgeon Dr Sanjay Dahiya also assured that patients will not suffer.

HCMSA president Dr Jasbir Singh Parmar said more than 3,000 doctors affiliated with the association were seeking creation of specialist cadre, stopping direct recruitment of senior medical officers (SMOs) and revision of the postgraduate policy.

OPD services are hit hard in Ambala and Yamunanagar civil hospitals.

Dr Parmar said, “We were called to meet additional chief secretary (ACS), finance, TVSN Prasad on behalf of the government. However, the officer was suffering from high fever and the meeting got cancelled. Later, the state executive body resolved that the HCMS doctors will be on mass casual leave throughout Haryana.”

He said on January 12 and 13, all services will be provided as per routine, but there will be a total shutdown of services, including emergency/Covid and post-mortem from January 14 till the doctors’ demands are met.

Earlier, the doctors were scheduled to observe a similar strike on December 13, but postponed it after a meeting with Vij, who had assured them that all their issues will be resolved.

ACS (health) Rajeev Arora and Vij were unavailable for comments, while chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had on Friday said the health minister chaired a meeting with the doctors and a solution will be out soon.

(With inputs from Bhavey Nagpal in Ambala)