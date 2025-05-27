Haryana doing well on digital crime tracking: Haryana chief secretary

Haryana has performed well in digital crime tracking and data management, consistently scoring 100% on the pro-active governance and timely implementation (PRAGATI) dashboard, said chief secretary Anurag Rastogi on Monday. Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi (File)

PRAGATI is a multi-purpose and multi-modal platform created to address grievances of the public, monitor and review important projects and programmes of the government.

The chief secretary, who reviewed the progress of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), said the state has reinforced its position as a leader in digital governance and citizen-centric policing.

Rastogi said that since October 2024, the state has secured the top position 35 times, reflecting its sustained commitment to effective and transparent policing.

Additional chief secretary (Home) Sumita Misra said the Haryana Police has been scoring a perfect 10 out of 10 on the Right to Service (RTS) dashboard for citizen services available on the HarSamay portal. With over 69.95 lakh applications processed within the designated time limits on the SARAL portal as of May 22, 2025, the state police ranks first in timely service delivery.

She further said that several key technological enhancements have also been integrated into the CCTNS system to improve efficiency. These include the deployment of patch-10 for Medical Legal Cases (MLC), postmortem registration and doctor information. Now, the system allows for court confirmation of the chargesheet verifications. The e-signature facility was made generic for all relevant forms and documents, enabling seamless digital authentication. Aadhaar cards of investigating officers have been mapped to their CCTNS login IDs, removing the need to manually enter Aadhaar numbers for every e-sign use. The e-FIR module for automatic registration of FIRs in vehicle theft cases is now fully functional. Additionally, emails regarding accidental death cases are automatically sent to the concerned deputy commissioners from the CCTNS platform.