Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission advisory committee to meet on Sept 24

The state advisory committee of the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) will meet on September 24 to deliberate on the issues of smart metering, promotion of renewable energy, consumer grievance redressal, the management of fly ash from Haryana Power Generation Corporation thermal plants and improvement in the quality of power distribution systems. A total of 21 members will participate in the meeting, including HERC members, managing directors of power distribution companies, representatives of consumer organisations, industry and agriculture sector, and the electricity ombudsman. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The objective of the state advisory committee is to advise the commission on major questions of policy; matters relating to quality, continuity and extent of service provided by the licensees; compliance by licensees, protection of consumer interest; and overall standards of performance by utilities. The meeting will be chaired by the HERC chairman Nand Lal Sharma.

A commission spokesperson said that under Section 87 of the Electricity Act, 2003, every state commission is required to constitute a state advisory committee to bring together various stakeholders on a common platform and provide a broad perspective on issues related to the power sector.

The spokesperson said that the commission believed that the suggestions received from the committee will help in formulation of consumer-friendly and effective policy decisions. The committee serves as a vital link between consumers and the commission, providing a strong platform for dialogue that paves the way for reforms and greater transparency in the electricity sector, the spokesperson said.