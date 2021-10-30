Haryana farm leaders refuse to open side of highway at Tikri

The Jhajjar administration on Friday held a joint meeting with the Delhi Police officials, farmers protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws at the Tikri border, and industrialists in Bahadurgarh over clearing one side of NH-9, which connects Delhi to Rohtak. The talks, however, remained inconclusive.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior Jhajjar police official said the farmers raised objections to the proposal of clearing one side of the road near Tikri and allowing plying of non-commercial vehicles on the highway, citing security reasons.

Farm leader Buta Singh said they have agreed upon giving a five-feet way to two-wheelers but refused to allow passage of four-wheelers as it may pose threat to the safety and security of the protesters who will stay put at Tikri along the highway, and have been here for around 11 months.

“The issue will now be discussed at the Samyukt Kisan Morch (SKM) meeting scheduled for November 6,” he added.

Jhajjar deputy commissioner Shyam Lal Punia said the farmers were given the proposal of allowing non-commercial vehicles on the highway as a large number of people travel to Delhi in their cars on regular basis, but they did not agree to this and sought time to discuss the matter with the SKM.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Delhi Police had removed at least six barricades on Thursday night giving hints to clear one side of the Rohtak-Delhi Highway soon. Now, only one concrete barricade remains to be removed on the border.

“The Delhi Police had put up at least seven-layer barricading on the Tikri border to thwart the farmers and others entering the national capital. JCB machines worked the whole night to remove the concrete barricades and iron bars placed there but the work was stopped without removing the last barricade,” said Bablu, a protester.