Haryana farmer dies by suicide near Tikri border

A 49-year-old farmer, who had been protesting against the Centre’s farm laws, died by suicide seven kilometres way from the protest site near Tikri border on Sunday, police said.

The farmer, Rajbir Singh, a resident of Sisai village in Hisar hung himself from a tree. Bahadurgarh city police station house officer Vijay Kumar said, “The farmer left a suicide note. The body has been sent for postmortem examination.”

In his suicide note, the farmer said his sacrifice to ensure the three laws are repealed will not go in vain. “ If required, you (farmers) can put my body on the road but you should go home only after the government repeals the three farm laws and gives a legal guarantee of minimum support price. This government wants farmers’ blood and I am giving the same. I appeal to my brothers of Sisai village to return home only after getting their rights. My last wish is that the government should take back these three laws, form a law on the MSP and send farmers home happily. Modi ji you think farmers are so powerful but they were let down by the prices of diesel and pesticide. I am a big fan of Balraj Kundu and Deepender Singh Hooda, who are fighting for the farmers,” wrote the victim.

In February, a farmer from Jind had also hung himself from a tree, two kilometres from the protest site in Tikri. Earlier, a farmer from Rohtak had consumed poison at the border and had died during treatment at a hospital in Delhi. In December 2020, a lawyer from Punjab’s Jalalabad had also died by suicide after consuming poison a few kilometres away from the main protest site. Cases of suicide have increased after a Sikh preacher shot himself dead at Kundli near Singhu border in protest against the contentious farm laws.

Karnal farmer dies at Singhu border

A farmer was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Singhu border on Sunday morning.

The deceased, Harinder Singh, 32, a resident of Thari village in Karnal, was found dead in a tent, said police. On finding the farmer unresponsive, his family members rushed him to a local doctor but he was declared brought dead.

Harinder, who owns two acres of agricultural land, was participating in the farmers’ protest against the agriculture laws and had been camping on Delhi’s Singhu border since November 27.

Expressing his condolences, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni said Harinder’s sacrifice will not go in vain.

Hundreds of farmers and members of farmer’s unions reached Thari village to join his funeral procession.