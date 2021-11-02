Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana farmers line up at Kaithal police post to get DAP, block highway
chandigarh news

Haryana farmers line up at Kaithal police post to get DAP, block highway

Farmers protesting over unavailability of DAP fertiliser on Kaithal-Assandh road on Monday. (HT Photo)
Updated on Nov 02, 2021 12:40 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Karnal

Soon after getting reports of recovery of around 300 bags of DAP fertiliser by the police, hundreds of farmers lined up outside a police post in Kaithal city to get the fertiliser.

Following complaints of farmers that a truck of DAP was being taken by a dealer, a police team took the truck into their possession and brought it to the police post for distribution among farmers who were protesting non-availability of DAP.

“We had informed the police and officials of the agriculture department about the truck carrying over 300 bags of DAP being sent to a dealer, later police brought the truck to the police post and the DAP was distributed among the protesters,” local farm leader Satpal Singh said.

Officials of the agriculture department said the recovered DAP belonged to a dealer in Kalayat who had provided all related documents but to avoid confrontation with farmers, the DAP was distributed among the farmers.

Kaithal SDO Satish Nara said the recovered DAP was legal and it should be sent to the private dealer in Kalayat. Now it will be sold to farmers at Kaithal and the money will be sent to the dealer concerned.

Kaithal deputy director (agriculture) Karam Chand said shortage of the DAP was due to early sowing of wheat but the supply of DAP has been increased and there will be no shortage of DAP in the next two-three days.

He said around two lakh bags of DAP has been provided to farmers against the required four lakh bags.

Earlier, the farmers had protested by blocking Pehowa Chowk of Kaithal demanding the administration to increase the supply of DAP. The farmers alleged that the government was not able to supply the DAP even though the sowing season is at its peak.

Similar protest was reported in Karnal’s Assandh town as farmers associated with the BKU (Charuni) blocked the Kaithal-Assandh highway.

The protesting farmers alleged that the government was unable to supply the required DAP and farmers were facing problems for the past one week. Later, following assurance from the authorities, the farmers lifted the blockade.

