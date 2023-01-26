Haryana: Farmers to hold mahapanchayat in Jind on January 26

Farmers under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) are all set for the mahapanchayat on Thursday in Haryana’s Jind, where cultivators from Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and other states will take part to press for their pending demands.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Farmer leaders said the motive behind holding this rally is to mount pressure on the Union government to implement the promises made to them when three farm laws were scrapped in December 2021. Farmer leaders like BKU spokesman Rakesh Tikait, Joginder Ugrahan from Punjab, Gurnam Singh Charuni, activist Yogendra Yadav and many khap leaders are likely to attend the rally.

On Wednesday, people from various villages of Haryana started reaching the rally site and all preparations of food, tea, accommodation for the attendees have been made.

Azad Palwa, a farmer leader from Jind, said rice, tea and other snacks for the attendees will be prepared at the rally site while chapati, lassi and milk will come from villages.

“We are feeling proud that this rally will be organised in our district after the Union government failed to cancel FIRs registered against farmers during the stir in 2021, no action on the minimum support price and the Union minister Ajay Mishra was not sacked from the cabinet among other issues,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said farmers coming from other states and districts of Haryana are advised to take a bypass route to reach the rally venue.

This will be the first rally in Haryana after the Union government scrapped three farm laws in 2021. Farmers pitched tents at the new grain market and arranged langar sites around the venue and highways.

Another farmer leader Suresh Koth from Hisar said the focus of the rally will be mainly on MSP for crops, cancellation of cases, implementation of Swaminathan commission reports, Lakhimpur Kheri incident, waiving debt, release of compensation for crops damaged due to waterlogging and diseases, increase of sugarcane price, free power up to 300 units and action on minister Sandeep Singh and WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Most of the farmers are expected to reach from the Punjab side and the organisers have pitched tents and arranged langar sites on the Jind-Patiala-Delhi national highway near Jheel village, Dumarkha and Uchana town to welcome them.