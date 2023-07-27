Haryana to transfer 187 acres to forest dept for black buck conservation

Haryana forest and environment minister Kanwar Pal said on Wednesday that 187 acres of Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) in Badopal of Fatehabad would soon be transferred to the forest department for the purpose of black buck conservation in Haryana.

Black buck is the state animal of Haryana. (HT File)

Badopal Black Buck habitat would be the first habitat owned by the state government, he said in a statement after presiding over a meeting of the officers of the forest department.

He said that black buck is the state animal of Haryana and Badopal village of Fatehabad is a natural habitat of black bucks. He also appreciated the local Bishnoi community for conserving black buck.

In the meeting, Pal was apprised that decks have been cleared for the setting up of Forest Research Institute in Yamunanagar. Land from the development and panchayats department would soon be transferred to the forest department for this purpose.

The minister said that the setting up of forest research institute would give further impetus to plywood industries in the state, particularly in Yamunanagar. He added that Yamunanagar-Jagadhri twin towns are a hub of plywood and related industries from where products are supplied worldwide. At present, most of the forest-related research in the region is done by the Forest Research Institute Deemed University, Dehradun.

Kanwar Pal also reviewed the progress of tree plantation in Haryana. He directed the officers to expedite the plantation work so as to achieve the target of planting 2.25 crores sapling by 2023-24.

The forest and environment minister directed the officers to review and enhance the amount of fine to be imposed on illegal razing of trees under the purview of the forest department. He said that it is high time to review the fine amount which is still continuing as per The Punjab Land Preservation Act.