A local court on Friday convicted nine persons in a 2022 murder and assault case in Deeg village of Kaithal and awarded six of them life imprisonment with a fine of ₹1.5 lakh each.

The accused was carrying a revolver and a double-barrel gun. (HT)

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The order issued by the court of additional sessions judge, Kaithal, Nandita Kaushik awarded life sentences to Dhanpat, Ankit, Balinder, Rajiv, Kanwarbhan and Amit under Section 302 (committing murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The court also ordered that the fine amount be served as compensation to the family members of the deceased Ankit.

Officials said that Kuldeep Garg conducted the prosecution in the case, and a total of 18 witnesses were examined in the murder case.

In the connected assault case, the court convicted Jagdev, Vikas, sentencing them to five years of imprisonment under Sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC along with a fine of ₹71,000 each.

In a statement, prosecutor Garg said that during the incident, Vikas fired five gunshots when the dispute arose over a piece of land purchased by Jagdev in his sister Arti’s name. Vikas was carrying a revolver and a double-barrel gun.

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{{^usCountry}} “The court, after considering the evidence presented during the trial, convicted the nine accused according to the charges proved against them. Another accused, Ankush, died during the trial, while Rinku and Deepak were arrested later during the probe and are currently facing trial,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The court, after considering the evidence presented during the trial, convicted the nine accused according to the charges proved against them. Another accused, Ankush, died during the trial, while Rinku and Deepak were arrested later during the probe and are currently facing trial,” he added. {{/usCountry}}