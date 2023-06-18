Haryana clerks seek hike in salary, stage protest

Demanding hike in salary, hundreds of clerks from various departments of the Haryana government on Sunday held a protest in Karnal.

Protesting clerks hold a protest in Karnal on Sunday. (HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The protesting clerks were demanding that their pay-scale should be hiked to ₹35,400 or be made same as that of in Punjab i.e. ₹19,900.

They gathered in Sector 12 of Karnal, raised solgans and took out a protest march towards the chief minister’s residence in Ram Nagar locality. The protesters were stopped by the police near Ambedkar Chowk. After a hour-long protest, members of the Haryana Clerk Association submitted a memorandum to Karnal mayor Renu Bala Gupta.

The protesters alleged that the government makes tall claims about providing online services to people but they are not concerned about people who run these portals and work hard.

They said they were facing financial difficulties to feed their children as they are underpaid and also threatened to intensify the agitation by going on a pen-down strike if their demands were not accepted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON