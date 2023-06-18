Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana clerks seek hike in salary, stage protest

Haryana clerks seek hike in salary, stage protest

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jun 18, 2023 11:57 PM IST

Clerks from various departments of the Haryana government protested in Karnal demanding a hike in salary to ?35,400 or the same as in Punjab at ?19,900. They submitted a memorandum to the mayor after a protest march towards the chief minister?s residence was stopped by police.

They gathered in Sector 12 of Karnal, raised solgans and took out a protest march towards the chief minister’s residence in Ram Nagar locality. The protesters were stopped by the police near Ambedkar Chowk. After a hour-long protest, members of the Haryana Clerk Association submitted a memorandum to Karnal mayor Renu Bala Gupta.

The protesters alleged that the government makes tall claims about providing online services to people but they are not concerned about people who run these portals and work hard.

They said they were facing financial difficulties to feed their children as they are underpaid and also threatened to intensify the agitation by going on a pen-down strike if their demands were not accepted.

