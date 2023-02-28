Haryana government committed to ensuring safety of cows: CM Khattar

Almost a month after 45 cows were poisoned to death at a gaushala of the Municipal Corporation in Karnal, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said strict action will be taken against those involved in this heinous crime.

Almost a month after 45 cows were poisoned to death at a gaushala of the Municipal Corporation in Karnal, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said strict action will be taken against those involved in this heinous crime. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Even four people have already been arrested in this case and the investigation is underway which has revealed facts that the accused have fed poisonous substance to the cattle. The remaining accused will also be arrested soon,” the chief minister said during his visit to the gaushala.

He said that the investigation also revealed that the accused were carrying out this incident in connivance with those who trade in dead animals, but investigation is still going on in the matter and no one will be spared, he added.

The chief minister, who has also announced a 10-fold increase in the annual budget of Haryana Gau Sewa Ayog taking it to ₹400 crore, also issued directions to the officials of municipal corporation to ensure proper care of the cattle at the cowshed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, he inspected houses built for the economic weaker sections at Ansal City and directed the officials to renovation the houses immediately for the timely auction

He said that under a state government’s policy, houses for EWS have been built in Ansal City, Alpha City, CHD City and Narsi village, but most of them are lying vacant for a long time. He directed the executive engineer of the housing board to prepare a proposal for the repair of these houses. After this, the e-auction of these houses will be done by the government, he added.

During the inspection, Deeksha Malik, executive engineer, housing board, apprised the Chief minister that 146 houses in Ansal City, 1,012 in CHD City, 606 in Alpha City and 179 in Narsi village have been built by the housing board.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}