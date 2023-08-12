The Haryana government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services, bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge), and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except for voice calls, in Nuh district till August 13 midnight.

Internet ban extended in Nuh (HT Photo)

“The temporary suspension has been implemented to curb the dissemination of misinformation and rumours across various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, and SMS services on mobile phones,” an official spokesperson said in a statement.

