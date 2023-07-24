Work on metro extension from Ballabhgarh to Palwal begins

Haryana chief secretary and Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) chairman Sanjeev Kaushal said on Monday that the preparatory work for the proposed metro extension from Ballabhgarh to Palwal, covering a distance of approximately 25 km, has been commenced and the contract for the Techno Feasibility Study has been awarded to M/s RITES.

Haryana chief secretary and Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) chairman Sanjeev Kaushal (File photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief secretary, who presided over the 53rd meeting of the board of directors of HMRTC, termed it as a major step towards enhancing public transportation infrastructure.

He said the metro extension project holds significance as it is set to become a test case for the Haryana Government, with a firm commitment to implement it in the shortest possible time frame. A team of officers from RITES and the HMRTC visited the proposed metro extension’s alignment on June 27. The team’s findings revealed that the total length of the corridor spans approximately 25 km, with plans for the establishment of 10 tentative stations along the route.

Kaushal directed the officers of the HMRTC to conduct a comprehensive scientific survey at metro stations to identify suitable locations for parking sites, gather valuable feedback from passengers, and devise strategies to enhance ridership. The deputy commissioner of Palwal has been directed to prepare a comprehensive mobility plan for the region, ensuring an integrated approach to sustainable transportation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Centre has accorded sanction for the implementation of a metro connectivity project in Haryana. The project will connect Millennium City Centre in Gurugram to Cyber City in Gurugram, with a spur to Dwarka Expressway. The project will be implemented by the HMRTC, a 50-50 joint venture between the Union and state governments. The project will cover a length of 28.50 km and is estimated to cost ₹5,452.72 crore. The project is expected to be completed in four years from the date of sanction and it will have 27 stations.