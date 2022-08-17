Haryana government making efforts to check lumpy skin disease: Union minister

The Union animal husbandry and dairying minister, Parshottam Rupala, who was in Chandigarh on Tuesday to review the situation prevalent due to the lumpy skin disease (LSD) in livestock, said that so far eight Haryana districts have remained unaffected by this disease.

“The Union minister said the Haryana government has been making efforts to tackle this disease,” an official spokesperson said.

Haryana animal husbandry and dairying minister JP Dalal was also present at the meeting that the Union minister chaired.

Rupala said the Haryana government is working with caution in coordination with the Central government to prevent this disease. He hoped that with the introduction of vaccination, the disease will be contained which will also prevent its further spread to other districts.

In the recently held monsoon session of the Haryana assembly, Dalal said that over 6,000 cattle in 482 villages were in the grip of lumpy skin disease in the state.

Among the most affected districts are Sirsa, Yamunanagar, Bhiwani, Kaithal, Kurukshetra and Palwal. The largest (4,705) number of suspected LSD cases were detected in Yamunanagar, followed by 825 in Sirsa and 283 in Ambala.