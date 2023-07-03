Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Unique Disability Cards mandatory to avail benefits: Govt

HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 03, 2023

The Haryana government has started implementation of the Unique Disability Identity Card (UDID) from July 1 in the state

: The Haryana government has entered into agreements with three corporate sector companies to promote employment opportunities for persons with disabilities, a senior government official said on Sunday.

Haryana Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), Raj Kumar Makkar, while speaking to mediapersons in Bhiwani, said the state government has started implementation of the Unique Disability Identity Card (UDID) from July 1 in the state.

“It is now mandatory for divyangjans to obtain a UDID card in order to avail benefits of government schemes and employment opportunities,” he said, highlighting the significance of the UDID card for the welfare of Divyangjans in the state.

He said that low-floor buses have been introduced within the campuses of Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak and Kurukshetra University from 8 am to 6 pm to facilitate easy movement for divyangjans.

Makkar said that the PwD candidates appointed to group-C and group-D posts through the Common Entrance Test (CET) in the state will receive their reservation rights as per the provisions.

He, however, said, that as a precautionary measure against fraudulent practices, the recruitment process will include a thorough reassessment of divyang certificates.

“In the event of any deficiencies identified during the initial evaluation, individuals will have the opportunity to appeal at the Panchkula headquarters. A dedicated team of three doctors will conduct a re-evaluation to ensure that divyang individuals are not unjustly denied their rightful privileges,” he said, adding the state government is addressing the issue of long-standing backlog of employment opportunities for PwDs.

“The appointed PwD candidates in the state are going to be exempted from the online transfer policy and they will be posted in their respective home districts,” he said.

