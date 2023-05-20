Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chief electoral officer gets additional charge of principal secy, labour dept

Chief electoral officer gets additional charge of principal secy, labour dept

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 20, 2023 12:11 AM IST

Balpreet Singh, administrator (HSVP), Gurugram, and additional director (urban estate), Gurugram, has been posted as the chief executive officer of Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Ltd

In a minor administrative reshuffle, the Haryana government gave the additional charge of principal secretary (labour department) to Anurag Agarwal, who is the chief electoral officer and principal secretary (elections department).

Balpreet Singh, administrator (HSVP), Gurugram, and additional director (urban estate), Gurugram, has been posted as the chief executive officer of Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Ltd.

Mahabir Parsad, chief executive officer, zila parishad, Ambala, and chief executive officer, DRDA, Ambala, has been posted as the additional director (administration) and special secretary of secondary education, school education department, and technical education.

Satbir Singh has been posted as the special secretary, health, medical education and research departments. He will also look after the work of the nodal officer of the PM kisan yojana and related work in the directorate of agriculture and farmers’ welfare department.

Joint transport commissioner (roads safety) Dilbag Singh has been posted as the sub-divisional officer (civil) Indri against a vacant post, according to a statement.

