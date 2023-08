Prohibitory orders in Haryana’s Nuh, mobile internet services suspended

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led government on Saturday suspended mobile internet services in Nuh till August 28 and imposed prohibitory orders as a precautionary measure following the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)-Bajrang Dal insistence to take out a shobha yatra (religious procession) on Monday despite the district administration denying permission. A vehicle being set on fire by miscreants after clashes broke out during a religious procession in Nuh on July 31. Six people had died in the flare-up that had spread to neighbouring Gurugram district. (HT file photo)

The VHP move to hold the yatra comes close on the heels of the communal violence it sparked off in Nuh on July 31. Muslim and Hindu groups clashed soon after the Mewat Brij Mandal Yatra started almost a month ago, leaving six people dead in a flare-up that spread to neighbouring Gurugram district.

The state government described the Nuh violence as a pre-planned conspiracy. It was for the first time that this yatra was attacked and disrupted despite the peace committee, comprising prominent citizens from both the Muslim and Hindu communities, assuring the administration of a peaceful procession.

Nuh deputy commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata reiterated that the district administration has not given permission to undertake the religious procession again. “No religious yatra will be allowed. We have denied permission as a precautionary measure. In view of rumours, Section 144 of the CrPC (prohibiting assembly of four or more people in an area) has been imposed again as a precautionary measure.”

Additional chief secretary (ACS), home, TVSN Prasad said that the Nuh DC had informed the state government on August 25 that in view of the shobha yatra planned on August 28, “there is an apprehension of causing tension, annoyance, agitation, damage of public and private property and disturbance of public peace and tranquillity in the district”.

“There is a clear potential of disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in Nuh district on account of misuse of internet services by way of spread of inflammatory material and false rumours, which are being/could be transmitted/circulated to the public through social media/messaging services on mobile internet services, SMS services and other dongle services,” reads the order regarding suspension of internet services issued by the ACS, home.

The mobile internet services suspension order will be in force from August 26 to August 28 midnight and has been issued to “prevent any disturbance of peace and public order” in the jurisdiction of Nuh district and to stop “spread of misinformation and rumours” through social media platforms.

Thikri pehra in Nuh

The Nuh district magistrate Dhirendra Khadgata on Saturday issued orders to set up thikri pehra in all the villages and towns of Nuh district till August 28.

The chief executive officer (CEO) of Zila Parishad Nuh will oversee thikri pehra preparations along with district development and panchayat officer, tehsildar and sub-tehsildar of the area concerned.

Khadgata said that these orders have been issued in light of the invitation by the Hindu Sarvajati Mahapanchayat for the Braj Mandal Shobha Yatra on August 28.

He further said that formal orders have been also issued to impose prohibitory orders in Nuh district under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in order to maintain law and order and address any emergency situation.

“Under this order, the possession and carrying of lethal and offensive weapons, including licensed firearms and incendiary devices, swords, lathis, axes, cleavers, sickles, knives, and other weapons (excluding the kirpan, a religious symbol for Sikhs) are prohibited in public places when five or more individuals gather. These orders will be in effect from August 26 to August 28, 2023,” the DC said.

‘Haryana govt unable to restore normalcy in Nuh’

Punjab-based national president of Shiv Sena (Hindustan), Pawan Gupta, on Saturday urged Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and home minister Anil Vij to provide financial assistance to the kin of Panipat youth who was killed in Nuh violence.

Gupta said that a delegation of Shiv Sena (Hindustan) leaders from Punjab and Haryana visited violence-hit areas of Haryana to take stock of the situation after the violence that broke out during the Brij Mandal Yatra on July 31 in Nuh.

“Haryana government has been unable to bring the situation back to normal in Nuh...Police did not let even four members of our delegation enter Mewat and pay obeisance at Shiva temple,” Gupta said after returning to Punjab on Saturday.

He said the delegation also visited Panipat to meet parents of Abhishek Kumar who was killed in Mewat violence.

“We were told that neither the chief minister nor home minister visited the bereaved family in Panipat. No compensation has been given to the victim’s family,” said Gupta.

