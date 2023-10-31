: The Haryana government has decided to formulate an air sports policy to promote sports tourism.

Haryana government to formulate air sports policy (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Civil aviation minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday said the introduction of air sports policy in Haryana will not only enhance sports tourism but also generate valuable employment opportunities for the youth.

The minister asked officials to examine Centre’s ‘National Air Sports Policy’. He said that the state government will prepare its own air sports policy with the objective of maximising participation and, by extension, elevating the state’s revenue prospects.

This initiative is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping Haryana’s future in air sports and is set to become a game-changer for the state’s overall economic development.

Air sports encompass a variety of disciplines, including air racing, aerobatics, aeromodelling, hang gliding, paragliding, paramotoring, and skydiving. Some of these sports have international competitions, but India has not participated in them on a permanent basis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also highlighted Haryana’s suitability for air sports due to its favourable geographical location and weather conditions.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!