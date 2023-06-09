2-day G20 conference in Gurugram from July 13

The Haryana government is set to host two-day G20 Conference on Crime and Security in the Age of Artificial Intelligence and Metaverse from July 13 at Gurugram.

Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal reviewed the preparations for the upcoming event in collaboration with senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the state government on Thursday.

During the meeting, he highlighted various initiatives to enhance the delegates’ experience, including an exhibition showcasing Haryana’s journey of progress and cultural heritage.

Kaushal said an exhibition will be organised to provide the delegates with a deeper understanding of Haryana’s vibrant history and its path towards progress and development.

In addition, the higher education department has planned a series of seminars, essay writing competitions, and other engaging events in colleges and universities across the state. These activities will encourage scholarly discussions and critical thinking among students, fostering intellectual growth and knowledge exchange.

An official spokesperson said the conference is being organised by the MHA in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS).

The international partners will be Interpol, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), while national partners will include Data Security Council of India (DSCI), Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), National Forensic Science University (NFSU), National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham.

The spokesperson said G20 countries Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, The United Kingdom, United States of America and European Union will participate in the conference. While nine countries namely Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and UAE have been invited as guests to the conference. About 600 delegates are likely to participate in the conference.

The conference aims to address the pressing issues and challenges posed by emerging technologies such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), artificial intelligence (AI), and the Metaverse, and their impact on crime and security. The conference will provide a platform for experts, policymakers, and stakeholders from around the world to engage in meaningful discussions, share insights, and develop strategies to combat the evolving landscape of criminal activities in the digital realm, said the spokesperson.

