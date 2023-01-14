Haryana governor, deputy CM attend Maratha Shaurya Divas event at Panipat

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya said on Saturday that Panipat will be always be remembered as the land of bravery, valour and sacrifice of the Marathas. “The story of the battle of Panipat tells how the Marathas laid down their lives to protect the borders of the country as Marathas are known as true patriots,” the governor said addressing a gathering at a programme organised on the 262nd Maratha Shaurya Divas at Kala Amb Memorial in Panipat.

He said the world knows the history of Kurukshetra and Panipat. “India has given spiritual knowledge to the world through Gita, while the war of Panipat has given history to the world,” he added. On this occasion, the governor also lit the torch and offered floral tributes to the soldiers who received martyrdom in the third war of Panipat.

Speaking on the occasion, deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala also greeted people of the state on the occasion of Makar Sakranti. He said the state government would construct a memorial site at Kala Amb at the earliest and its historical association would be taken forward along with the tourism hub.

He said after taking permission from the Archaeological Department of India, other works related to this memorial site will also be done and if needed the adjoining land will also be acquired through e-Bhoomi portal.

Maharashtra school education minister Deepak Kesarkar said he has come here as a representative of the chief minister of Maharashtra to attend this programme. He said the country will be indebted to the sacrifice that the Marathas and Peshwa made at the land of Panipat. He said that this relationship between Haryana and Maharashtra will be taken forward.

Later the governor and the deputy chief minister also flagged off trucks carrying relief materials for the residents of Joshimath in Uttarakhand.