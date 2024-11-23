Menu Explore
Haryana governor reviews Int’l Gita Mahotsav preparations

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 24, 2024 05:26 AM IST

An official spokesperson said that the governor stressed the need for making efforts to make International Gita Mahotsav a social event.

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Saturday reviewed the preparations for the International Gita Mahotsav scheduled from November 28 to December 15 at Kurukshetra.

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya (HT File)
Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya (HT File)

An official spokesperson said that the governor stressed the need for making efforts to make International Gita Mahotsav a social event. The governor said prominent spiritual personalities nationwide should also be invited to the International Gita Mahotsav.

“The southern states are not much aware of this grand spiritual event. By hosting eminent religious personalities and making optimal utilisation of digital platforms, we can further expand the reach of the event,” he said.

He said there is also a need to widen the structural ambit of the Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) by appointing national-level personalities as its members. He also said some women should also be appointed as KDB members.

