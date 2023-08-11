Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya to hoist flag in Rohtak, CM Khattar in Fatehabad

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya will unfurl the national flag in Rohtak on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15, while ‘At Home’ event will be organised in Haryana Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh later in the evening.

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya (File photo)

The flag hoisting ceremony will commence at 9 am in various parts of the state, an official spokesperson said.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will hoist the national flag in Fatehabad and deputy CM Dushyant Chautala in Hisar.

43 prisoners to be released

The Haryana government on Thursday said 43 prisoners will be released on August 15 by granting special remission.

An official spokesperson said seven prisoners aged 60 years and above, who have completed 50% of their actual sentence without remission, would be released.

Similarly, the sentence of such convicted prisoners has been reduced, who have completed two-third or 66% of the actual sentence period without remission.

The spokesperson said three convicted prisoners who have completed their sentence but are incompetent to pay the fine, will also be released by giving them the benefit of special remission.

