Haryana govt adopts child with special needs who lost his adoptive parents to Covid

Moved by the story of a 16-year-old child with special needs, who lost his adoptive parents to Covid-19, chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced that the Haryana government will adopt him.

The child, who suffers from mental disabilities as well as visual and speech impairment, was orphaned in childhood and adopted by a couple from Faridabad. However, Covid-19 snatched away his adoptive parents, leaving him all alone once again. While his adopted father succumbed to the virus on May 14, his adoptive mother lost her battle on May 21.

After their death, the child was shifted to Deep Ashram from Faridabad after clearance from the Child Welfare Council.

“On Sunday, CM Khattar was apprised of the child’s plight during his visit to Deep Ashram. He immediately announced to adopt the child on behalf of the government. The state government will bear all the expenses of the child’s upbringing and care,” an official spokesperson said.

Khattar also met other children with special needs who are living in the ashram and receiving special education. The CM said children who have lost both parents to Covid-19 will be looked after under Mukhyamantri Bal Sewa Yojana and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also announced a financial package to be given through PM Cares Fund for securing the future and better upbringing of such children till the age of 23.