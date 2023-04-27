Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana releases honorarium of 29, 652 mid-day meal cook-cum-helpers

Haryana releases honorarium of 29, 652 mid-day meal cook-cum-helpers

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 27, 2023 12:26 AM IST

The DEOs were directed to immediately release an honorarium of ₹7,000 per month. Haryana has 29, 652 mid-day meal cook-cum-helpers who have been serving meals to around 16 lakh students. The school education minister said that in 2022, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had raised the amount of honorarium from ₹3,500 to ₹7,000.

The DEOs were directed to immediately release an honorarium of 7,000 per month. Haryana has 29, 652 mid-day meal cook-cum-helpers who have been serving meals to around 16 lakh students. The school education minister said that in 2022, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had raised the amount of honorarium from 3,500 to 7,000. The state government is paying 6,400 a month to each cook-cum-helper from the state exchequer and 600 is contributed by the Central government. The payment of the honorarium was pending for quite sometime now, causing resentment among mid-day meal cooks across the state.

Thursday, April 27, 2023
