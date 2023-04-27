Haryana releases honorarium of 29, 652 mid-day meal cook-cum-helpers

The Haryana government has allocated a budget to all district elementary officers (DEOs) to release the honorarium of cook-cum-helpers working in schools under the mid-day meal scheme, school education minister Kanwar Pal said here on Wednesday. The Haryana government has allocated a budget to all district elementary officers (DEOs) to release the honorarium of cook-cum-helpers working in schools under the mid-day meal scheme, school education minister Kanwar Pal said here on Wednesday. (Shutterstock)

The DEOs were directed to immediately release an honorarium of ₹7,000 per month. Haryana has 29, 652 mid-day meal cook-cum-helpers who have been serving meals to around 16 lakh students. The school education minister said that in 2022, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had raised the amount of honorarium from ₹3,500 to ₹7,000. The state government is paying ₹6,400 a month to each cook-cum-helper from the state exchequer and ₹600 is contributed by the Central government. The payment of the honorarium was pending for quite sometime now, causing resentment among mid-day meal cooks across the state.