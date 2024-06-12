Haryana govt bringing down level of education: Kumari Selja

Senior Congress leader and Sirsa Lok Sabha MP Kumari Selja has accused the Haryana government of leaving no stone unturned to degrade the level of education in the state, saying that a large number of posts of college cadre academic staff are lying vacant. Senior Congress leader and Sirsa Lok Sabha MP Kumari Selja has accused the Haryana government of leaving no stone unturned to degrade the level of education in the state, saying that a large number of posts of college cadre academic staff are lying vacant. (HT File)

“The education sector has been turned into a business and there is a conspiracy to deprive poor children of higher education,” said Selja in a statement, adding that the state’s colleges are struggling with a shortage of professors.

She said the situation is such that out of 7,986 sanctioned posts of professors in 182 colleges, 4,618 positions are vacant. The highest number of vacancies are in English (625) and Geography (500).

Selja said that the admission process for the new academic session 2024-2025 has started in the state’s 182 colleges and applications for admission have to be submitted by June 25, while the academic session will start in August.

She said 314 posts are vacant in commerce, 195 in mathematics, 118 in botany, 229 in chemistry and 218 in computer science.

“These vacant positions have narrowed and darkened the future paths of Haryana,” said the Sirsa MP.